Sales tax returns up for Limestone county

Sales tax returns for the state of Texas were down 11.1 percent but returns in the Bistone area broke down quite differently.

In Limestone County, the sales tax returns are still in the black, despite state figures being down. Freestone figures were down further than the state.

The most recent numbers are based on sales in May, reported in June.

Groesbeck received $75,452 for June, an increase of 35.85 percent over June 2019, when it received $55,540. Year to date, Groesbeck has received $404,610, an increase of 7.67 percent over June 2019, when the city had received $375,767 year to date.

Mexia received $224,008 for June, a 1.19 percent increase over June 2019, when the city received $221,353. Year to date, Mexia has received $1,388,880, an increase of 2.28 percent over last year at this time, when Mexia had received $1,357,878 year to date.

Coolidge received $2,543 in June, an increase of 28.73 percent over last June, when the town received $1,975. Year to date, Coolidge has received $14,933, an increase of 4.25 percent over last year, when the town had received $14,323 year to date.

Kosse received $11,009 for June, an increase of 31.44 percent over June 2019, when the city received $8,375. Year to date, Kosse has received $67,893, an increase of 18.72 percent over June 2019, when the city had received $57,183 year to date.

Thornton received $2,251 for June, an increase of 37.20 percent over June 2019, when the town received $1,640. Year to date, Thornton has received $12,813, an increase of 26.85 percent over last year at this time, when the town had received $10,100 year to date.

As for Freestone County, the numbers are a totally different story, with all numbers in the red except for one: Wortham’s year-to-date figure.

Fairfield received $124,157 for June, a drop of 18.83 percent from June 2019, when the city received $152,973. Year to date, Fairfield has received $852,385, a decrease of 1.09 percent from last year at this time, when the city had received $861,782 year to date.

Teague received $45,002 for June, a decrease of 11.92 percent from June 2019, when it received $51,092. Year to date, Teague has received $306,833, a decrease of 6.84 percent from last year at this time, when the city had received $329,396 year to date.

Wortham received $14,369 for June, a decrease of 7.97 percent from June 2019, when the town received $15,614. Year to date, Wortham has received $92,475, an increase of 17.01 percent over last year at this time, when the town had received $79,030 year to date.

Streetman received $5,795 for June, a drop of $6.19 percent from June 2019, when the town received $6,178. Year to date, Streetman has received $30,594, a decrease of .96 percent from last year at this time, when the town had received $30,891 year to date