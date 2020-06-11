Commissioners consider tax abatement for wind energy project

Commissioners expressed intent for tax abatement for Hubbard Wind LLC and passed a resolution for property tax relief at their meeting Tuesday, June 6.

Although Precinct 3 Commissioner Jerry Allen was not in attendance, commissioners voted unanimously in favor of these actions, as well as others outlined below.

Garrett Peters, a representative for NextEra Wind Energy addressed commissioners with information about future plans for a 300-megawatt project within Limestone and Hill counties, should their tax abatement application be approved.

“The abatement we presented or that we are proposing to the county would be 10 years, 100% abated, in exchange for a pilot payment in lieu of tax for $340,000; which, to be transparent, I understand that is less than what was agreed to with Prairie Hill. And the reason for that is about 40% of property taxes for this project are going to Hill County, so we need to consider them as well in an abatement with their county,” Peters said.

County Judge Richard Duncan confirmed with Peters that NextEra was agreeing to pay the county $10,000 per turbine, modeling their application and abatement plan after the successful predecessor, the Prairie Hill wind project.

Peters also expressed that school districts within range of the project (Coolidge ISD, Axtell ISD, Hubbard ISD and Mount Calm ISD) will be large benefactors, and that all four districts have accepted NextEra’s application and are in the process of negotiations.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2021. Peters noted that tax abatement would be discussed with Hill County commissioners later this month.

“I know you’re looking for us to pass this tax abatement and pilot program. I think we’d like to visit with Bob Bass about it and put it back on the agenda at the next meeting,” Duncan said, referring to the county’s attorney.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Forrest chimed in that the commissioners would like to express intent, and Peters confirmed he would be happy to attend the next meeting. No official action was taken.

In other business, Duncan read the Resolution for Property Tax Relief that he recommended sending to Gov. Greg Abbott, citing the financial burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for the request.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Limestone County Commissioners Court hereby recommends, respectfully requests, strongly urges and fully supports all state government officials, representatives, senator and directors of the Limestone Appraisal District in taking immediate action to FREEZE all property tax appraisal valuations in Limestone County at levels set on January 1, 2019, and not in any way implement or utilize the significantly increased property tax appraisal valuations as determined on January 1, 2020,” Duncan read.

He went on to express that the actual tax rate will likely need to be adjusted due to the increased property valuations, but he maintains hope that this effort for property tax relief will be successful. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve this resolution.

Chief Deputy Murry Agnew provided the statistics from the Sheriff’s Department for the month of May. He said the LCSO:

• Transportation of inmates was “almost nonexistent” for the month due to COVID-19 shutdowns. He noted that one of his inmates is a woman who is pregnant and due July 2;

• Had an inmate count that morning of 133; of which 103 were male and 30 female; 29 were Freestone County inmates; and 13 were TDCJ paper-ready inmates, just waiting for TDCJ to re-open.

The Dispatch Department received 3,192 calls in May, of which 1,220 were 911 calls. In other matters the court:

Approved the consent agenda

Took no action on enacting a County Burn Ban

Accepted monthly operations reports from County Officials

Accepted the safety report, which stated no accidents had occurred in the past month

Approved salary adjustment for Mark Waller, as part of the 5 Year Step Plan

Took no action on payment for Pct. 3 Constable Glen Shoemaker.