Early voting ends on Friday; Election Day July 14

Early voting for the General Primary Runoff Elections began on Monday of the last week. Early voting ends this Friday, July 10. The hours for early voting for this week are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The actual election day is Tuesday, July 14.

Early voting is being held in two locations in Limestone County. In Groesbeck, early voting is being held in the Limestone County Courthouse in Room G-1. The Courthouse is located at 200 W. State Street in Groesbeck. In Mexia, early voting is being at the Mexia Civic Center which is located at 101 S. McKinney in Mexia.

According to Jennifer Southard, Limestone County Election Administrator, reports that a total of 350 voted early last week.

This includes the voting results from both the early voting stations in Groesbeck and Mexia.

The last day to register to vote in this election was Monday, June 15, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail was Thursday, July 2. The last day to receive a ballot by mail is election day at 7 p.m.

Republican Runoff Primary

U.S. Representative Dist. 17

*Pete Sessions

*Renee Swann

Democratic Runoff Primary

U.S. Senator

*Royce West

*Mary “MJ: Hegar

U.S. Representative Dist. 17

*Grant Anthony Jaramillo

*Rick Kennedy

State Railroad Commissioner

*Chrysta Castaneda

*Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Limestone County Consolidated Voting Precincts For Primary Runoff Election

*Polling Place: Mary Helen Nance Community Center, 301 E. 8th St., Thornton, Texas, Precinct 102.

*Polling Place: Kosse Community Center, 200 No. SH 14, Kosse, Texas, Precinct 103.

*Polling Place: Coolidge Civic Center, 806 Bell St., Coolidge, Texas, Precincts 202 & 205.

*Polling Place: Tehuacana City Hall, 205 S. Railroad St., Tehuacana, Texas, Precinct 206.

*Limestone County Courthouse, 200 W. State St. Rm. G13, Groesbeck, Texas, Precincts 101, 104, 301, 303, & 406.

*Mexia Civic Center, 101 S. McKinney St., Mexia, Texas. Precincts 201, 202, 203, 302, 304, 305, 401, 403, 404, 405.

Farrar -- XTO Building,1016 FM 1512, Dome, Texas, Precinct 402.