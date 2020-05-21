Green light given for potential business deal in Groesbeck

Groesbeck City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, May 19 and authorized Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Director TK Presley to proceed with a letter of intent for approved tax abatement after discussing the matter in the executive session.

“What the council approved tonight was a letter of intent for a potential acquisition. It’s a new business we’ve been working on getting here, and Groesbeck is shortlisted along with a different city,” Presley explained after the meeting. “EDC is on board, now we’ve got city support, and the next step is going to the County, so we will try to earn their support at Commissioners Court next week. Time is of the essence from every side of this, and because they’re looking at buying existing real estate here, we need to show support and close the deal competitively and quickly.”

Though the interested company shall not yet be named because negotiations are still pending, Presley expressed that if all goes well, the deal could be completed by the end of July, and would greatly benefit existing companies in Groesbeck as well as the overall economy.

Council also approved EDC budget amendments to defund a city signage project and move money to other areas within the department such as business development and real estate maintenance.

During this meeting, Mayor Ray O’Docharty and Council Members Matthew Dawley, Tamikia Jackson, and Micahel Thompson were all sworn in as newly elected officials, though said members are all building on existing term experience with the council, having been re-elected after running unopposed. Matthew Dawley was re-appointed Mayor Pro Tem, and Kim Harris was re-appointed Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, through unanimous voting of council members.

“I want to welcome all our newly elected officials in the city- you guys have done a tremendous job in the past and I’m looking forward to working with you for the next two years,” O’Docharty said. “I’m making it official that these are my last two years, I’ve said that before but this is for real. It’s been a pleasure in the past and I’m looking forward to the next two years.”

City Administrator Chris Henson updated the Council on re-openings within the city, including the Recycling Center, the City Park and playgrounds, and the soon-to-be-open City Pool. He stated that the city government is fully open and functioning at this time, and that the convention center is open at 25% capacity.

Librarian Jamie McLean explained that the Public Library is currently allowing curbside book check-outs and some print jobs but is not yet open to the public, as the Library Board of Directors is following a six-phase plan for gradual re-opening.

Henson also informed the Council that between 15 and 20 residential water meters in the city would require replacing in the near future, which have been broken due to people mowing or driving over them. Public Works Director Keith Tilley added that some have been vandalized and that replacement meters will be “beefed up” and meter boxes locked so they aren’t accessible to the public. Henson warned that a budget amendment might be necessary to cover all costs, but details will be determined and shared at a future meeting. Plans for future street repair projects were also briefly discussed.

Council also approved a three-year lease agreement with Rise Broadband for placement of equipment on the water tower, after making three minor changes to the agreement at Henson’s recommendation and per suggestions by the City Attorney. This action will allow the city to begin receiving payment (about $200 per month) from the company for equipment that has already been installed on the tower.

The meeting adjourned at 6:35 p.m., and the next meeting is scheduled for June 16 at 6 p.m.