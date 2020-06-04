Groesbeck Grand Prix of Motoring set for September

The hope is that by the time the Groesbeck Grand Prix Festival of Motoring takes place Sept. 5-6 at Fort Parker State Park, the public will be able to come out in force to enjoy the cars that will be there.

But if the COVID-19 pandemic should continue to limit crowd gatherings, the festival will still go on as planned, according to event organizer Michael Satterfield.

“We’re moving forward,” Satterfield said. “I don’t know how big a scale it’s going to be right now. Some version of it is going to happen. How crazy and wild we’re going to make it, I don’t know at this point.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of fall events up in the air, including sports seasons. Satterfield said the show will go on.

“We’re planning to make it happen,” he said. “Even if it’s just a smaller event with just participants and we livestream it or find some other way to get it out to the public to see it.”

However, with the state of Texas in the process of opening up again, the hope is that the event will draw many people.

“We have some high-end cars that will be lined up, cars that have been to Pebble Beach and Amelia Island (large national events),” Satterfield said. “We’ll have racers with Shelbys, Camaros and vintage race cars.

“The point is to create a place where the general public can interact with these cars. The goal is to make this an event a lot of people can come to, enjoy, and see these cars in motion and interact in a really unique environment.”

Among those committed to being at the event is Mike Powell, a legendary pit crew members for various NASCAR racers over the past four-plus decades. Some of the great NASCAR drivers he has worked for include AJ Foyt, Benny Parsons. Cale Yarborough, John Andretti and Buddy Baker.

Powell, who is the co-owner of Tex Racing Enterprises, will bring his classic 1963 Ford Fairlaine. He drove the No. 15 car in NASCAR-sanctioned races from 1978-85.

Satterfield said the event has garnered national media attention. It’s unique in the sense that many vintage racing events involve cars racing around a track and spectators in the stands. The Groesbeck Grand Prix Festival of Motoring will allow the public to see the cars close-up.

“I’m pretty excited about the response we’ve had,” Satterfield said. “There’s a lot of interest in this type of event. Nothing like this is really offered in the United States. They’re popular in the (United Kingdom), but there’s nothing in the U.S. like this.”

Satterfield said he began working on the event about a year ago. He approached local officials, including the Groesbeck and Mexia Economic Development Corporations, and representatives at Fort Parker State Park.

“We’ve got a great board of people who have come aboard to make this work,” Satterfield said. “It’s such a beautiful location out there with the park and the road. It’s a great place to do something like this. We’re really excited about the opportunity to make this happen.”

Satterfield said his main goal is to “bring something unique to the area.” He said the event could be done in a larger city such as Dallas or Waco. However, he said, events such as this in larger cities tend to turn into car sales events. He wants the public to simply be able to come out and appreciate the cars on hand.

Satterfield said he envisions the Groesbeck Grand Prix Festival of Motoring growing into a major event.

“This will be something really cool, I think,” he said. “It really fits with the Fort Parker kind of history and unique experience. It has the potential to bring tens of thousands of people to the city and the area every year.”

For more information on the event visit www.groesbeckgrandprix.com