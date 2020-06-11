Groesbeck July 4 festivities canceled

BREAKING: 6/11/2020 4:00 p.m. - July 4 fireworks show to take place after all. More details to come...

It was previously reported that the fireworks show and all activities would be canceled this year due to a decision made by the Chamber of commerce directors on June 2. The Journal was notified on the afternoon of Thursday, June 11 on the decision to reconsider and approve the fireworks show for this year. Please see updated show information here http://ow.ly/82rw50A5yXe

One of the nation’s most popular national holidays is rapidly falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, as fears grow of crowds spreading the virus during the holiday festivities.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, Groesbeck has followed suit with others and canceled this year’s Independence Day celebrations in town.

Groesbeck Chamber directors and city officials met on Tues. June 2 to make a decision.

During the meeting City administrator and police chief, Chris Henson addressed the directors and offered his opinion on what was possible to plan and what was still within the restrictions currently set due to the ongoing virus.

The events discussed included the annual parade, fireworks display, and various other activities.

Henson suggested that due to the guidelines the best place to have been able to conduct the fireworks display would be behind the high school with parking around the high school.

GISD Superintendent, Dr. James Cowley agreed that the option was doable, if guidelines were in place to secure the onlookers of the event.

The discussion on the fireworks was tabled until they could speak with the local fireworks company that has delivered our show each year.

Groesbeck mayor, Ray O’Docharty expressed his concern about conducting the activities and suggested we postpone any celebrations for now.

“I think it is best that we stay safe and wait to have all the activities and fireworks when we have something to celebrate,” he said.

Later in the meeting, the directors heard from Jay Smith from Jay’s Fireworks and decided to altogether cancel all activities including the fireworks display.

“It is not a matter of not wanting to do the show,” Smith said, “but a permit problem, it was not possible to receive the proper permit for the space behind the high school for the fireworks in the time allowed before the holiday.”

Chamber directors agreed to encourage all businesses and homeowners to decorate in a patriotic fashion for the holiday with red, white, and the flying of the American flag.

Chamber directors plan to give special recognition to the outstanding decorated businesses and homes.

For many years the Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Groesbeck has had an annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast in the MAC Building. They have decided to postpone this year’s event to either Labor Day or Veteran’s Day.

