Kosse PD Brett New promoted to sergeant

After a one and a half hour executive session at the end of their regular June meeting, Kosse City Council voted unanimously to promote Officer Brett New to Sergeant of the Police Department and increase his salary to $38,500. Though Mayor Brooks Valls had no further comment to provide after the lengthy executive session regarding the Kosse Police Department, Sergeant New shared a few details about the opportunities that come with this promotion.

“I did the field training for Officer Robert Koch and I’m going to continue to train him and any other part-time people that we have. I’m going to take some of the workload off of Chief Mark Morris and learn more about the management of the Kosse Police Department,” New said. “I’ve been here for a year and a half, and I was with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office before that since 2007.”

New has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University and a Master Peace Officer License. Those who stayed at the meeting to hear what was determined after the executive session were quick to congratulate him on this promotion.

In other business, the Council also granted the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) request in the amount of $26,000 to purchase real estate for potential economic development in the future, after a brief executive session early in the meeting.

City Secretary Christina Lockheart explained to the council that Water Department Director Charles Dickerson has used the entirety of the contract labor budget as a result of the multiple water leaks in the city since switching to the new water system. Dickerson requested an additional $5,000 in the budget so contract work can be afforded as necessary and the council voted unanimously in approval of the request. Karen Partin, President of the EDC asked the council to mark their calendars for two Grand Opening Ceremonies scheduled later in the month: Alfredo’s Tire Shop on June 16, and Duck Mud Coffee on June 27. She said work has continued on the ballpark grant, though some delays have occurred with engineering plans.

The council heard the monthly reports from the various city departments, including the Water Department, Municipal Court, Police Department, EDC, Community Center, and Fire Departments.

Police Chief Mark Morris stated that in the month of May, KPD had issued 133 citations, made two arrests, and has one active warrant that has been issued and can now be acted upon.

Dickerson informed the board that the motor had gone out on one of the two Public Works trucks, so a request for a replacement truck should be expected in the near future.

Valls shared that usual July 4th Celebration plans were scheduled at the City Park which will include free hot dogs, hamburgers, and popcorn as well as water slides for the kids and a fireworks show that evening.

In other business, action regarding the Police Department Building was tabled until more bids can be received, and consent agenda items were approved. The council also voted to make the second Tuesday of the month the official meeting date for future council meetings, after much discussion about the need to be flexible and open to rescheduling when necessary, as a majority of council members work with nonfixed employment schedules.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for July 14 at 7 p.m., but a special meeting may be called in coming weeks regarding pressing, timesensitive issues, such as the need for a replacement truck for the Public Works Department.