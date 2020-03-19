Livestock Show canceled, online auction in future

We were happy to announce in today’s (March 19) issue of the Groesbeck Journal that the Limestone County Fair Association had figured out a way to have the livestock show. Now, they have canceled the event. We know they tried hard to keep it going. We at the Groesbeck Journal will make every effort to acquire exhibitor/project photos and publish them in a section. The Limestone County Fair Association announced Thursday, March 19, that the 2020 LCFA Livestock Show has been canceled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 20, 21 and 22. “All of us board members wish the outcome could be different. We were so close, everything is ready, time just was not on our side. Our hearts are broken for these kids,” the association stated in a press release. “You worked hard, you took care of your animal, you did everything you were asked to do. Learn from this, move on quickly, and come back strong next year and show this county what you are made of. Stock show kids are resilient and we think ours are the most resilient.” “We are sorry from the bottom of our hearts that we could not make it this happen for you,” the association said, addressing high school senior competitors this year. “In the meantime, we still want to try and have an online auction to ease the financial blow that these kids just received.” Organizers request that parents take a picture of exhibitors with animals email them to lcfatreasurer1@gmail.com. Board members intend to organize an online auction for those that weren’t able to exhibit.