Morton crowned County Fair Queen

The Miss Limestone County Fair Queen Pageant recently crowned Kolby Morton as the top contender Saturday, March 14. Groesbeck ISD, members of the Limestone County Fair Association, sponsors and more attended the pageant and ceremony, put together this year by Pageant Coordinator Monica Little, Tiffany Burleson and many volunteers. Anson Massey was master of ceremonies, with Don Waller providing the music.

“It’s fun for the girls,” Little said, stating that the pageant structure has bee “revamped” this year. “We had over 30 girls enter the pageant.”

Judges consisted of Nicole Hughes, Rhonda Long and Gail Farish, highlighted by Massey for their families, careers and more.

The Fair was organized into four different categories of contestants, with three awards given in each. Tylar deCordova was selected as Little Miss Limestone, while 1 st runner-up was Kinady LeClair and 2nd runner-up was Kinsley Chapman. Peyton deCordova received Junior Miss Limestone honors, with Raylee Masters and Kaydence Worsham taking 1 st and 2 nd runner-up, respectively.

With only three entrants, awards were evenly distributed for Miss Teen Limestone. Brianna Latray was crowned as Miss Teen Breanna Kennedy and Lilli Caddell took respective runner-up honors.

Morton took the title of queen, with Dakota Bounds as 1 st runner-up and Ryleigh Kennedy as 2 nd runner-up.

Little Miss covered Kindergarteners through second grade, Junior Miss contained third through fifth graders and Miss Teen was for sixth through eighth-graders. 2019 Miss Limestone County MacKenzie Self helped Massey present the awards and asked contestants questions, in addition to performing crowning duties.

Miss Limestone contestants consisted of Danielle Rogers, Ryleigh Kennedy, Dakota Bounds, Emily Chigo, Hannah Rash, Kayla Menzel, Kayla Hewitt, Morgan Ward, Ionica Love, and Zurnique Love.

Junior Miss consisted of seven, including Kaydence Worsham, Gracyn Lowry, Aubrey Bateman, Peyton deCordova, Raylee Master, Koriisa Winstead and Gracie deCordova.

The pageant has been conducted since 2005, with organizers taking the contest in a different direction this year. Two categories of western and formal wear were featured, followed by a brief Q&A question.

Little Miss received nine contestants, consisting of Cecelia Robins, Emmalyn Sebesta, Bailee Williford, Emmersyn Dodd, Adalynn Kennedy, Kinady LeClair, Kinsley Chapman, Maibrye Stone and Tylar deCordova. Brandon Fincher with

Brandon Fincher with Limestone County Farm Bureau Insurance was the trophy sponsor this year, in addition to buckle sponsor with Rusty’s Boots & Jeans, Old Tin Barn and Sassy Sisters Boutique, all of Mexia. The Little Boutique of Groesbeck sponsored the crown this year. Gold sponsors were Mica Trojack with Studio Move, Southern Grace by Joyous Creations Gifts and BWS Construciton, all of Groesbeck.

Silver sponsors were Longbotham Furniture, Black Cactus Armory, Cuttin Up Beauty Shop and High Maintenance Salon, all of Groesbeck. These sponsors also included Small Town Tee’s of Mexia and Davis Country Store of Buffalo.

Organizer gave special thanks to those involved in helping with the Limestone County Fair Queens Pageant. The youth of Limestone County joined in thanks, noting appreciation for donations and support.