Red, White, and Vroom

Many residents of Groesbeck were treated to the vroom of a procession of Harley-Davidson motorcycles before the sound of the booms in the air on July 4.

In honor of Independence Day, a Veteran’s Bike Ride was held and traveled most of the city and some residential areas. While many events were canceled one man decided to host a safe holiday event with a nice open bike ride through the city.

Local business owner Shawn Perkins coordinated the event. Perkins owns Blacksheep Ink Tattoo Studio, and his wife Kimberly owns Kamdan’s Cafe in downtown Groesbeck.

Perkins has family in the military, his son, Sgt. Daniel Shawn Perkins, served as a US Marine, and his grandfather, Sgt Victor Louis Perkins, served in the United States Army. His family was his motive for the ride.

“My grandfather served in the Vietnam War in the United States Army and was a prisoner of war for a short time,” he said, “I feel like we don’t show our veterans enough recognition or give them enough praise for the sacrifices that they made for us to have the freedom that we have.”

About 30 people kicked off the ride at Blacksheep Ink Tattoo Studio on Waco Street next to Hawkins Park. They then cruised through the city and back around for about 26 minutes ending in the front of the parkette in downtown Groesbeck.

After the ride, the Texas Criminal Defense Attorneys Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence was held by attorney Michelle Latray concluding with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kamdan’s Cafe’ then treated all participants with a burger lunch on the house and donated the time for free in order to honor those who participated in the event.

Drawings were held for door prizes for two; Megan Hunter and Sgt. Daniel Shawn Perkins won rod iron wall decorations, that were donated by Bret and Tanya Pledger.

Perkins thanked those who assisted with the ride with special thanks to Chris Henson and Josh Bell for the assist with traffic control, as well as, Kelley Player with the Christian Motorcyclists Association and Randy Arfele as acting road captains for the ride.

“There were many donations for this event, from cases of water to lunch and time and effort, a great deal of love went into this event,” said Perkins. “We send out a huge thanks to everyone that had a hand in participating and/or donating your time and energy.”

Another ride is already in the works for Groesbeck on Veterans Day this year, as well as plans to make this an annual Independence Day event.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming ride Perkins can be reached at 254-716-1651, or on Facebook messenger.