Reunited and it feels so good

What was thought to be a scholarship donation presentation to Groesbeck graduate, Bryston Ferguson turned into a moment of a lifetime when he was reunited with his siblings and grandmother after the loss of his parents and home in the past years.

Johanna and Daryl Ferguson of Groesbeck died in a single-vehicle accident on Jan. 19, 2019, leaving their four children (Bryston, 18, Camden, 16, Kovan, 13, and Jaylee, 8) behind.

Since the crash, the children were cared for by their grandmother, Judy Ferguson. However, in January of this year they were evicted from the home they shared forcing the children to split up and stay with family members and friends in Groesbeck, Waco, and College Station.

As a result of community effort and the assistance of the non-profit Kailee Mills Foundation, the family was reunited on Thurs., May 21, and given keys to a fullyfurnished three-bedroom, two-bath brick home in Groesbeck.

Kailee Mills Foundation launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $200,000 to pay for a home for the four children. About $116,000 was donated to the campaign and the foundation contributed $10,000 more along with resources for grief counseling.

Under a separate foundation program, a $20,000 college scholarship was awarded to Bryston Ferguson who graduated from Groesbeck high the next evening.

The Kailee Mills Foundation, whose goal is to promote seat belt use through community involvement, awareness campaigns and school events and assemblies, was established in 2017 by the parents of 16-year-old Kailee Mills, who died after she was ejected from the backseat of a car that veered off a road and overturned.