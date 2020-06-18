Sales tax revenue still up

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced June 10 he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $690.4 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.7 percent less than in June 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread socialdistancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations statewide since September 2009.

Limestone County, however, was still in the black this month, with Mexia clinging to the positive by a little over 1 percent.

Groesbeck received $75,452 in June, an increase of 35.85 percent over June 2019, when it received $55,540. Year-to-date, Groesbeck has received $404,610, an increase of 7.67 percent over last year at this time, when it had received $375,767 year-to-date.

Mexia received $224,008 in June, a 1.19 increase over last June’s payment of $221,353. Year-to-date, Mexia has received $1,388,880, an increase of 2.28 percent over last year at this time, when the city had received $1,357,878 at this time.

Coolidge received $2,543 in June, an increase of 28.73 percent over June 2019, when the town received $1,975. Year to date, Coolidge has received $14,933, an increase of 4.25 percent over last year when the town had received $14,323 year to date.

Kosse received $11,009 in June, an increase of 31.44 percent over June 2019, when the town received $8,375. Year to date, Kosse has received $67,893, an 18.72 percent increase over last year at this time, when the town had received $57,183 year to date.

Thornton received $2,251 in June, a 37.20 percent increase over June 2019, when the town received $1,640. Year to date, Thornton has received $12,813, an increase of 26.85 percent over last year, when the town had received $10,100 year to date.

Freestone’s cities have had a totally different experience from those of Limestone, however, with all four cities in the red for the month of June, and only Wortham in the black year to date.

Fairfield received $124,157 in June, a decrease of 18.83 percent from June 2019, when the city received $152,973. Year to date, Fairfield has received $852,385, a 1.09 percent decrease from last year at this time, when the city had received $861,782 year to date.

Teague received $45,002 in June, a decrease of 11.92 percent from June 2019, when the city received $51,092. Year to date, Teague has received $306,833, a decrease of 6.84 percent from last year at this time, when the city had received $329,396 year to date.

Wortham received $14,369 in June, a decrease of 7.97 percent from June 2019, when the town received $15,614. Year to date, Wortham has received $92,475, an increase of 17.01 percent over last year at this time, when the town had received $79,030 year to date.

Finally, Streetman received $5,795 in June, a 6.19 percent decrease from last June, when the town received $6,178. Year to date, Streetman has received $30,594, a decrease of .95 percent from last year, when it had received $30,891 year to date.