Sparks will fly!

Groesbeck has decided to reconsider the once choice of canceling the July 4 Fireworks show.

After detailed consideration, city officials have determined that the fireworks show will in fact go on, however, all other annual activities will be canceled to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

After reviewing the guidelines of the use of the city park/sports complex with COVID-19 restrictions, it was determined that the original annual fireworks show would take place on Sat. July 4 at dusk at the normal location of the city park and sports complex in Groesbeck.

It was previously reported that the fireworks show and all activities would be canceled this year due to a decision made by the Chamber of Commerce directors on June 2. The Journal was notified on the afternoon of Thurs., June 11 on the decision to reconsider and approve the fireworks show for this year.

According to DSHS, gatherings of less than 500 individuals may proceed with health protocols in place without approval of the county judge, local health authority, or mayor.

The following health protocols for attendees are recommended during the fireworks show.

To the extent possible, avoid contact within 6 feet with other individuals. Stay at home you are not feeling well or are sick.

Other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects. Individuals should maintain 6 feet of separation from others outside the individual’s group.

A group is defined as no more than 10 persons including the members of the household and those persons who traveled together to the event.

Self-screen before attending for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.

Keep yourself safe. Wash or disinfect hands after any interaction with employees, other individuals, or items at the outdoor event. Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) at the outdoor event when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s group. Clean and sanitize any items before and after use.

In lieu of all other events being canceled the chamber directors encourage all businesses and homeowners to decorate in a patriotic fashion for the holiday with red, white, and the flying of the American flag. Special recognition to the outstanding decorated businesses and homes.

The Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Groesbeck annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast has been postponed to either Labor Day or Veteran’s Day.

The use of fireworks inside the city limits

According to Groesbeck City ordinance, it is unlawful for any person, persons, firm or corporation to manufacture, sell, offer for sale or store fireworks within the city limits as well as discharge or explode fireworks within the city limits, except pyrotechnic displays, which must have a permit from the fire marshal and which must hold a current license from the state.