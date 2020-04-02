Living Proof Church shows caring community

As Limestone County residents turn to selfquarantine and limiting exposure to others in recent times, area churches have taken to Facebook Live and other online media hosts to continue to deliver the Word. Living Proof Church in Groesbeck is no exception, fielding many concerns, prayers, local supply information and distribution of goods to those in need.

“We try to be Living Proof of God’s love to the town,” Carabin said, noting that the church is non-denominational. “Our church at the kitchen has been pretty stocked, so we’ve been able to give away bags of flour, sugar, and eggs.”

“The members of the congregation are communityminded,” he said. “So if they go to a store and can buy two loaves of bread, they’d buy one for themselves and bring the other to church to give away.”

From asking for a batch of eggs to finding support in faith and fellowship in trying times, Carabin and other members of the congregation have moderated the Facebook page, often giving food items and more away while refusing recompense or repayment. Gratitude runs strong in comment sections for acts of kindness, with many giving away freely. Those receiving offer thanks and means to repay, but members are content to provide.

“What I’ve seen most of is people responding with their faith,” Carabin said. “I see a lot of people actually turning to God.”

From informing others on the local stock in area stores to providing helping hands with labor, the group has ween a flurry of activity only increasing in the last few weeks. Many church families have chickens, so egg distribution has been popular on the page.

“A lot of people in Groesbeck are really just helping their neighbors,” he said. “One of the things that I really like about what’s going on right now is that it’s bringing the community spirit. None of us are in this by ourselves.”

Carabin thanked Charlie Allen’s Burgers in Mexia for providing much stock when the restaurant shut doors to the public.

“Rather than see all that stuff go to waste, they donated their supplies,” Carabin said. “That was a big thing for us.”

A local supply company truck that delivers to Joe Friday’s restaurant in Mexia offered to provide additional items when arriving in town, allowing the church to purchase bulk restaurant items at wholesale prices. The church takes the items and provides them to those who express need as opposed to making a profit. The thought of helping

The thought of helping more people raises a note of excitement in Carabin’s voice, who notes that the many who give freely in the congregation are low- and middle-income families.

The church normally does a 15,000-count Easter egg hunt each year, inviting the Groesbeck locals to attend. This year, because of health concerns, the reverend has changed plans.

“This year, the Sunday afternoon after the [traditional Easter] service, individuals can drive by the church,” he said. “We’ll give them an Easter basket full of eggs. We will have hundreds of baskets to give out.”

In recent years, the church has given away 144 turkeys to needy families, more than 2,500 pairs of shoes and 200 supply backpacks for needy students at Groesbeck ISD.

“Whatever the community needs, we try to provide it,” Carabin said. Donations are accepted for the programs, which continue for less fortunate students.

“I’m proud to be part of Groesbeck right now,” Carabin concluded. “Because the people are really coming together.”

The church has members available to complete shopping for community members. The church is providing for those that have lost jobs recently, supporting them through food and other services.

At the church’s outreach facility, located at 401 W. Sabine, newspaper boxes are restocked every couple of days with goods for those to give and take as needed. Canned goods and more are featured.

For upcoming features on Groesbeck churches, how pastors are uniting community members in the crises, and what congregations are helping those in need at this time, read upcoming editions of the Groesbeck Journal.